Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame with stellar class

Kobe Bryant has officially been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, capping a 20-year career filled with five NBA championships, 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA teams and 12 All-Defensive teams.

His wife, Vanessa, spoke on his behalf, closing the enshrinement ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant and his oldest daughter, Natalia, accepted Bryant’s Hall of Fame jacket and ring on Friday night, with Vanessa putting the jacket on Natalia.

San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett, and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings were among those also inducted on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort.

“It’s probably one of the best classes that went in at the same time as far as individuals. I mean, that Big 3? I can’t think of a better Big 3 that’s went into the Hall of Fame at the same time better than this one,” LeBron James said after leading the Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. “You look at Kobe’s resume, KG’s resume and Timmy D’s resume. Three of the best players that ever played this game, three champions, there Hall of Famers, three, I mean, MVPs. They got everything that you could ever want in this league. They got everything.”

Bryant’s former teammate Pau Gasol, along with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, and Lakers legend Magic Johnson were among those in attendance to celebrate his enshrinement.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan presented Bryant.

The enshrinement ended a 15-month journey into the Hall of Fame for Bryant, the original ceremony postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, that tragically took his life along with those of the eight other people on board, including his daughter Gianna.

Bryant played 1,346 regular season games and 220 more in the playoffs. He retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in games, minutes, field goal attempts and makes, free throws, steals and points, scoring 33,643 all for the Lakers.