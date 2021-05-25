Young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA

A young core of former Lakers continues to generate buzz around the NBA.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the 2021 NBA sixth man of the year this week, joining the list of players who since leaving the Lakers have flourished with new teams.

Clarkson was traded by the Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, then to the Jazz in 2019. He mostly started with the Lakers, but coming off the bench has increased his impact. Clarkson averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season, only one of which he started.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an NBA All-Star in 2021 and is a candidate for the most improved player award. Randle always had the mentality and the physicality to hold his own, but developing more offensive moves has made him an undeniable threat that fans, players and coaches bore witness to heading into the playoffs. Randle led the Knicks to their first playoff appearance since the 2013-14 season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the NBA most improved player and an All-Star in 2020. Ingram had the length and athleticism to play in the league when the Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016, but by adding muscle and more shot attempts to his resumé, he elevated his game. Although the Pelicans failed to reach the playoffs in 2021, they have created a new young core that includes Zion Williamson along with former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Ingram.

In 2019, guard D’Angelo Russell was named an NBA All-Star as a part of the Brooklyn Nets. Russell, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has always been a prominent scoring threat, especially from long range. Adding the ability to attack the basket and create for his teammates has rounded out his game.

Russell has been around the league, playing with the Nets, the Golden State Warriors and the Timberwolves since leaving the Lakers. His stint with the Warriors was an attempt to alleviate the stress of not having Klay Thompson in the lineup and creating the possibility of a third splash brother. But, that didn’t last long as he played only 33 games before being traded to Minnesota. Russell did average the most points of his career (23.6) with the Warriors. Russell’s career averages sit at 17.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 5.3 APG.

The young core has grown enormously after leaving the Lakers, proving themselves to be valuable NBA players with bright futures.