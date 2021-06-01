Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers’ Anthony Davis out for Game 5 against Suns

Lakers forward Anthony Davis shouts as he celebrates a stop against the Phoenix Suns.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis shouts as he celebrates a stop against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series on May 25 in Phoenix.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
PHOENIX —

Anthony Davis will not play for the Lakers in their critical Game 5 meeting with the Suns on Tuesday night because of his strained left groin muscle.

The team will start Markieff Morris in Davis’ place.

Davis left Game 4 at halftime with the injury and was ruled out early in the third quarter. He was also battling a left knee injury that he suffered in Game 3. Davis is averaging 21.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in the first-round series with the Suns.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Game 4 because of a bruised knee, returned to the court and starting lineup for Game 5.

Game 6 will be Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

