Lakers extend qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker drives for a layup.
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker drives to the basket while defended by Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during a game in May at Staples Center.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
The Lakers have extended a qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker, making the second-year guard a restricted free agent this offseason, the team announced Thursday.

Had the team not extended the offer, Horton-Tucker would have become an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers can now match any offer he receives during free agency.

Horton-Tucker, who was drafted 46th overall in 2019, averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 65 games last season. The 6-foot-4 wing shot 45.8% from the field and 77.5% from the free-throw line but only 28.2% from three-point range.

Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

