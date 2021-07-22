Lakers extend qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker
The Lakers have extended a qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker, making the second-year guard a restricted free agent this offseason, the team announced Thursday.
Had the team not extended the offer, Horton-Tucker would have become an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers can now match any offer he receives during free agency.
Horton-Tucker, who was drafted 46th overall in 2019, averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 65 games last season. The 6-foot-4 wing shot 45.8% from the field and 77.5% from the free-throw line but only 28.2% from three-point range.
