Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo thumb surgery

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is fouled by Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is fouled by Suns forward Jae Crowder during a preseason game Oct. 6.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo minor surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb, according to people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Before the Lakers played the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Staples Center, coach Frank Vogel said Horton-Tucker was not playing because of a sprained thumb.

Horton-Tucker last played in the Lakers’ exhibition game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, scoring 17 points in 20 minutes .

The third-year wing was expected to have a key role in the Lakers’ rotation this season after he re-signed with the team for three years and $32 million over the summer.

