LeBron James will return from injury tonight for Lakers vs. Celtics

LeBron James will play Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing the last eight games because of an abdominal strain, the Lakers announced.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James would be a game-time decision about 90 minutes before tip-off. However, after James was seen working out before the Lakers played at Milwaukee on Wednesday night, it appeared likely he would be able to play against the Celtics.

The King has arrived ... and will play. pic.twitter.com/QCkNnoxfhW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2021

The Lakers have gone 3-5 since James went down Nov. 2 in a game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center. At the time, James was expected to be out at least a week.

Advertisement

Before James, who will turn 37 next month, was injured, he was first in team scoring average (24.8 points per game) and second in rebounding (7.0).

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.