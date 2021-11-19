Advertisement
Lakers

LeBron James will return from injury tonight for Lakers vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game.
LeBron James passes the ball during a game between the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 29.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 
LeBron James will play Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing the last eight games because of an abdominal strain, the Lakers announced.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James would be a game-time decision about 90 minutes before tip-off. However, after James was seen working out before the Lakers played at Milwaukee on Wednesday night, it appeared likely he would be able to play against the Celtics.

The Lakers have gone 3-5 since James went down Nov. 2 in a game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center. At the time, James was expected to be out at least a week.

Before James, who will turn 37 next month, was injured, he was first in team scoring average (24.8 points per game) and second in rebounding (7.0).

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.

Lakers
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is an assistant editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

