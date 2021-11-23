Lakers get cold late and fall short against Knicks

The Lakers were without LeBron James, they had Anthony Davis playing despite dealing with flu-like symptoms and they were getting drubbed to add to their misery.

All James could do was watch all that was unfolding for the Lakers as they got down by 25 in the first half. He was serving a one-game suspension for his role in an alteration with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart during Sunday night’s game, and missed the game at Madison Square Garden.

The Lakers tied the score in the third quarter behind Russell Westbrook’s sizzling play, but they then went cold in the fourth of an eventual 106-100 defeat to the New York Knicks.

The momentum the Lakers claimed to have built after rallying for a thrilling win in Detroit didn’t last long. The Lakers fell to 1-3 on a five-game trip that concludes Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook finished with a triple-double with 31 points, 17 in the third. He also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Davis had 20 points and Avery Bradley 15.