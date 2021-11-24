LeBron James rallies Lakers to overtime win over Pacers after suspension

LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 124-116 on Wednesday night.

James finished with 37 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms.

On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood. The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night.

The Lakers finished a five-game trip with their second victory in six games.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points, and Chris Duarte had 17. Indiana never trailed until Malik Monk’s go-ahead 3 with 4:35 left in regulation.

But the Lakers sure didn’t play championship basketball. Instead, the game had all the trademarks of a pre-holiday contest at the end of a long trip — inconsistent play, sloppiness and at times bad basketball.

Still, James & Co. found a way to finally deliver the knockout blow.

James’ first 3 in overtime made it 117-114 with 2:51 left. Aminute later, he made another to extend the margin to six and added a midrange jumper before Wayne Ellington closed it out. Indiana managed only one basket in the final three minutes.