Lakers

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook out of NBA’s COVID protocols; team signs Isaiah Thomas

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook controls the ball during a game against the Clippers on Dec. 3.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
MINNEAPOLIS — 

The Lakers have added rookie guard Austin Reaves and injured guard Kendrick Nunn to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as the spread of COVID-19 continues through their locker room.

The team, though, did announce that star guard Russell Westbrook is no longer in the protocols and is available for Friday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

The Lakers signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract with a hardship exception.

The team plays in Minnesota before traveling to Chicago to face the Bulls on Sunday. The Bulls’ last two games were postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk are also in the NBA’s protocols.

Players can exit the league protocols by returning two negative tests 24 hours apart.

