Lakers star Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision to play Sunday

Lakers star Anthony Davis, who has been recovering from a sprained left knee ligament, has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game in Miami and will be a game-time decision, the team said Saturday.

After Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ vice president of basketball operations and general manager, watched Davis work out before the Lakers’ victory in Orlando, Fla., on Friday night, the sense is that the All-Star forward is ready to play against the Heat, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Davis has missed 16 games since suffering the injury Dec. 17 at Minnesota.

The Lakers went 7-9 with Davis sidelined.

Advertisement

Davis was cleared for full-contact, on-court workouts earlier this week, coach Frank Vogel said Monday after the Lakers’ 101-95 victory over the Utah Jazz.

“There’s still a reconditioning and ramp-up of work involved, but we won’t have a timeline on him,” Vogel said.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, there was hope Davis could return to the lineup during the Lakers’ six-game trip, which continues through Jan. 30 with a final stop in Atlanta.

Davis was injured when Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who was shoved by a cutting LeBron James, stumbled into Davis’ leg. Davis awkwardly fell to the court and immediately grabbed at his knee.

“Freaky play,” Davis said afterward. “Nothing really I could do to get out the way.”

On his way to the locker room, Davis fell to the ground in pain, an image that caused significant concern.

“Just throbbing, pain and the pressure from one end of the court all the way to the other. I just reached a point where it was tough to walk. I had to take a break,” he said. “Like I said, the first thing — I did hear something pop — and the first thing I thought of was that. Which, I was emotional, I was just like everywhere. But like I said, thank God that it wasn’t that.”

Testing later determined that Davis wouldn’t need surgery.

Times staff writer Dan Woike contributed to this report from Miami. Turner reported from Los Angeles.