LeBron James will miss Lakers’ game in Utah tomorrow because of ankle injury

LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle as the Lakers desperately try to stay in the race for a spot in the NBA’s postseason play-in tournament in Utah on Thursday.

James suffered the ankle injury in the first half of the Lakers’ loss in New Orleans on Sunday, badly limping postgame as he headed toward the team bus. He didn’t play in the Lakers loss’ to Dallas on Tuesday.

It’ll be the 21st game James has missed this season. The Lakers are 6-14 with James sidelined this season.

The Lakers are tied with San Antonio for 10th-place in the Western Conference, though the Spurs hold the tiebreaking advantage. San Antonio begins a three-game homestand Wednesday when its hosts Memphis before two straight with Portland.

Following Thursday’s game with the Jazz, the Lakers host New Orleans on Friday in a critical game for their postseason hopes.