Lakers report card: Wenyen Gabriel

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at forward Wenyen Gabriel’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Started four games and averaged 15.2 minutes per game.

Contract status: Signed to a standard NBA contract last Friday, with the Lakers holding the option on his deal next season for $1.8 million.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He was signed to a two-way contract at the end of February.

The reality on April 10: Gabriel was solid in his role off the bench, playing with energy and hustle.

The future: The Lakers are his sixth club in two seasons of NBA play. They like his athleticism and willingness to be coached, so expect him to be given the chance to expand his role next season.

