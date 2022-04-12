Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers report card: Wenyen Gabriel

Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel reaches for a loose ball during a game against the Raptors.
Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel reaches for a loose ball during a game against the Raptors in March.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Share

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at forward Wenyen Gabriel’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Started four games and averaged 15.2 minutes per game.

Contract status: Signed to a standard NBA contract last Friday, with the Lakers holding the option on his deal next season for $1.8 million.

The expectation on Oct. 19: He was signed to a two-way contract at the end of February.

The reality on April 10: Gabriel was solid in his role off the bench, playing with energy and hustle.

The future: The Lakers are his sixth club in two seasons of NBA play. They like his athleticism and willingness to be coached, so expect him to be given the chance to expand his role next season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019 - LeBron James and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during a break in the action of a preseason game against the Warriors at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Complete coverage: Lakers fire Frank Vogel, look toward future

On the same day that LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, GM Rob Pelinka and others address the media, the Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel. Read more here.
Advertisement

Lakers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement