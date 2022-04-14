Lakers report card: Malik Monk
Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard Malik Monk’s key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.
Key stats: Started in 25 of the 46 games he played for the Lakers.
Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.
The expectation on Oct. 19: Monk needed to play well to earn a spot in the Lakers’ crowded backcourt rotation.
The reality on April 10: Monk was a revelation, a high-scoring guard who was one of the Lakers’ most consistent offensive players all season.
The future: The Lakers’ attempts to re-sign Monk will be hampered without his Bird rights (a mechanism by which a team can exceed the salary cap to keep a player), but they’ll try to find the money to make it work.
