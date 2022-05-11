Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers receive permission to interview Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson looks on during a timeout in the first half against the Boston Celtics.
Kenny Atkinson went 118-190 in three-plus seasons as coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
(Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Lakers received permission to interview Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, sources confirmed to The Times.

Atkinson, a former head coach with Brooklyn, was on Tyronn Lue’s staff with the Clippers last season before joining Steve Kerr in Golden State.

Atkinson, 54, went 118-190 in three-plus seasons with the Nets. He’s regarded as one of the top developmental coaches in the NBA.

He joins Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin and former head coaches Mark Jackson and Terry Stotts as known candidates.

Jeanie Buss appears as the Lakers host a 2021-2022 season kick-off event

Lakers

‘I’m growing impatient’: Five takeaways from Jeanie Buss’ interview with The Times

In an exclusive interview, Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss spoke about LeBron James and more regarding the team’s present and future. Here are some takeaways.

Advertisement

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement