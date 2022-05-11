Lakers receive permission to interview Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson
The Lakers received permission to interview Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, sources confirmed to The Times.
Atkinson, a former head coach with Brooklyn, was on Tyronn Lue’s staff with the Clippers last season before joining Steve Kerr in Golden State.
Atkinson, 54, went 118-190 in three-plus seasons with the Nets. He’s regarded as one of the top developmental coaches in the NBA.
He joins Milwaukee assistant Darvin Ham, Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin and former head coaches Mark Jackson and Terry Stotts as known candidates.
In an exclusive interview, Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss spoke about LeBron James and more regarding the team’s present and future. Here are some takeaways.
