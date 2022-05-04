Lakers receive permission to interview Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin

The Lakers, in their search to replace former coach Frank Vogel, have requested and received permission to interview Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin, a source confirmed to The Times.

He’s the second known candidate for the Lakers’ coaching job. The team previously received permission to speak to Milwaukee assistant coach Darvin Harm.

Like Ham, Griffin is a former NBA role player with an extensive resume as an assistant coach, winning a championship as a member of Nick Nurse’s staff in Toronto in 2019.

After starring at Seton Hall, Griffin worked his way through basketball’s minor leagues before signing with the Celtics in 1999. He’d go on to play 477 games, including 179 starts, with the Celtics, Mavericks, Rockets, Bulls and Spurs.

Since 2008, he’s been an assistant in Milwaukee, Chicago, Orlando, Oklahoma City and Toronto. Griffin was critical to Jimmy Butler’s ascension in Chicago, and while with the Thunder, he coached current Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

In addition to their front office, the Lakers are also receiving consultation from former coach Phil Jackson.

Toronto president Masai Ujiri said teams had been calling about Griffin in their coaching searches. Ujiri also said no team has requested to interview Nick Nurse, who is under contract with the Raptors.

“I see all the stuff that you guys see. I dream like they dream. I want Messi. I want Ronaldo. I want Kobe Bryant,” Ujiri told reporters this week. “So they can keep dreaming. I dream too.”

