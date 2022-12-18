Advertisement
Anthony Davis likely to miss significant amount of time for the Lakers

Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the first half on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Anthony Davis will likely miss a significant amount of time for the Lakers, sources familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly, told The Times. Davis suffered a right foot injury in the first half Friday in the team’s win against Denver.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis received X-rays on Friday night, but there’s been no update to those results or any further examinations.

Sources told The Times that Davis is still undergoing evaluations and there’s no set timeline for his return.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points and a career-best 12.1 rebounds per game this season. The Lakers are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference, though Davis has keyed a moderate resurgence over the last 14 games.



Including early exits against Denver and Cleveland (due to illness), Davis was scoring 30.8 points on 63.9% shooting to go with 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals. The Lakers won nine of those games.

The Lakers host Washington on Sunday before beginning a stretch where seven of their next eight games are on the road.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

