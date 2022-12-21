Advertisement
Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr confirm they’re engaged to be married

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers game at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and longtime boyfriend Jay Mohr confirmed their engagement to The Times.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Dan Woike
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her longtime boyfriend, actor and comedian Jay Mohr, are engaged to be married, the couple confirmed to The Times.

Mohr and Buss have been dating since 2017, TMZ reported. The pair often sit together in Buss’ second-row seats during Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena.

Buss, 61, was married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990 to 1993 and was engaged to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson.

Mohr, 52, has been married twice, to former model Nicole Chamberlain from 1998 to 2004 and actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2018. He has two sons, one from each marriage.

An actor, comedian and sports radio host, Mohr played sports agent Bob Sugar in “Jerry Maguire.”

Buss has been under fire from Lakers fans frustrated by the team’s struggles. She told Times columnist Bill Plaschke before the start of this season that she understood the fan emotions and vowed to “make it better.”

She said she has maintained a nonromantic relationship with Jackson, winner of 11 NBA titles as a coach, and counts on him for advice.

“He’s somebody that knows this environment and knows the challenges I have and wants to see the Lakers successful,” Buss said of Jackson.

