Injuries will sideline Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV indefinitely

Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV will be sidelined indefinitely because of injuries, the team announced Friday.

Reaves has a left hamstring strain while Walker has left knee tendinitis. The team said each will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Reaves is averaging 10.8 points per game on 48.8% shooting, 36% from three-point range. Walker is averaging 14.7 points per game on 45.5% shooting, 38.4% from long range.

The Lakers also announced that forward Troy Brown Jr. will not play against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena because of a left quad strain.

Reaves and forward Wenyen Gabriel had their contracts guaranteed for the rest of the season, according to people familiar with the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly.

The team also announced it has signed sixth-year guard Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract. Brown is two seasons removed from shooting 42.3% from three-point range with Houston. He’s previously worked with Lakers coach Darvin Ham from their time together in Milwaukee. Brown has career averages of 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

The Lakers also worked out guard Tyler Dorsey on Thursday. He impressed staffers with his shooting, according to people with knowledge of the workout.