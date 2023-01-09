Lakers’ five-game winning streak ends with loss to the Nuggets

Russell Westbrook’s shot was blocked at the rim, triggering a Denver fast break the other way. And just after Bruce Brown’s floater glanced in off the backboard to beat the third-quarter buzzer, Wenyen Gabriel walked off the court with both of his hands on his head in total exhaustion.

For the last five games, it didn’t matter who the Lakers had in the game — they played harder, tougher, quicker and more effectively. In one of those games, LeBron James was even sidelined.

With James out again on Monday, it wasn’t going to happen again, Denver claiming a 122-109 victory.

The good vibes from the Lakers’ recent season-long five-game winning streak were undone without much drama against the Nuggets, the West’s best team dominating on both sides of the court against their undermanned visitors.

With James sidelined because of left ankle soreness, the Lakers started rookie Max Christie. And with Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves both out along with Troy Brown Jr., the Lakers played two-way rookie Cole Swider. Sterling Brown, who the Lakers signed on a 10-day contract, got an extended look.

The required effort was there consistently — the necessary levels of execution were achieved less so.

Dennis Schroder, who had scored at least 20 points in each of the Lakers’ previous three wins, struggled to find a rhythm. Same for Westbrook, who was at his most effective and efficient Saturday in Sacramento.

Against Denver, he tried to fill the obvious void without Anthony Davis and James, but with Denver’s defense keyed on pressuring him, Westbrook didn’t really look comfortable until the second half, when Denver had built a double-digit lead.

After missing his first eight shots, Westbrook finished 10 of 21 from the field to lead the Lakers with 25 points.

Jamal Murray scored 34 for Denver and Nikola Jokic made all five of his shots to finish with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists — just the 12th time a player has had a triple-double when shooting five or fewer times.

The days without James and Davis could be limited, a light at the end of a tunnel approaching with coach Darvin Ham saying Davis will begin a ramp-up process to return to the court starting Tuesday.

“There’s different benchmarks built within the process in the upcoming weeks,” Ham said. “If he meets those marks and checks those boxes, then he’ll be back on the court. It’s as simple as that. Am I willing to put a timetable on it? No. It’s just — we have a distinct plan that’s detailed, that we’re gonna follow through.”

James’ sore ankle is more of a day to day kind of thing, with Ham and the Lakers’ medical staff communicating daily on the 20-year-veteran’s status.

“He listens to his body, very responsible in that regard,” Ham said pregame. “At the end of the day, we’ve been playing well, obviously. Again, we don’t want to subject our guys to something that a little rest can help in the short term or force the issue where it turns into a long-term issue.

“So him sitting out is totally fine.”

Ham said there’s no indication whether James will or won’t be able to play Thursday in Los Angeles against Dallas.