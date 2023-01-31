Lakers’ LeBron James questionable to play tonight vs. Knicks

LeBron James has been upgraded on the Lakers’ injury report to questionable for the game Tuesday night against the New York Knicks while Anthony Davis is listed as probable.

James (sore left foot), who is 117 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA career scoring leader, and Davis (right foot stress injury) sat out Monday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

When will LeBron James become NBA's all-time leading scorer? A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387



LeBron James points: 38,271



Points from record: 117 points



Projected games until record: 5



Projected record date: Feb. 7 vs. Thunder 🏀 Complete coverage 🏀

Davis returned to the lineup Saturday in a loss at Boston after he missed 20 games because of the foot injury.

The Lakers will be without Patrick Beverley, who has soreness in his left knee, and Austin Reaves (left hamstring), who will miss his 14th consecutive game.

The Lakers, who are 23-28 and 2½ games out of postseason position, continue their five-game trip on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers and Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers return home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7 and Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9. James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar during one of those games if he returns to the lineup against the Knicks or Pacers.