Lakers fail to take advantage of big break, lose Game 2 to short-handed Grizzlies

Lakers forward LeBron James drives between Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) and guard Desmond Bane during the second half of Game 2.

It was about as good of a chance as the Lakers could’ve hoped for.

On their sixth night in Memphis, the Lakers faced a Grizzlies team without its best player and leading scorer, Ja Morant, another blow to a team that already was playing without two of its top three big men.

The Lakers had two days to rest after winning Game 1, two days for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to recover. Of course, the Grizzlies were going to play with tons of energy, but if the Lakers could match it, they’d have virtually every other advantage, a chance for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series more a probability than a possibility.

Trouble was, the Lakers played like it — a team that operated with premature satisfaction after opening the playoffs with a stellar performance. Now, after losing 103-93 on Wednesday in Game 2, the Lakers return to Los Angeles this weekend for a critical Game 3.

Another game like this, in which they don’t execute, get pushed around and outhustled and outplayed, and the Lakers could hand control back to their outmanned opponent.

Morant, who was dealing with a right hand injury, re-injured the hand in a fall to the court late in Game 1. His status was unclear heading into Game 2, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins saying he’d be a game-time decision despite showing improvement since Sunday.

Morant, though, watched from the bench, avoiding using his gloved right hand for anything while Memphis fought without him.

It was a familiar position for the Grizzlies. Last season the team won 20 of 25 games without Morant in the regular season and one of three in the playoffs. This season in 21 games without the All-Star point guard, Memphis won 11, thanks in part to Tyus Jones, one of the best backup point guards in the NBA.

““We’re equipped,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game when asked about Morant’s status. “We have a Plan A, Plan B. We’ll see what happens.”

What happened was the Grizzlies, despite a miserable shooting start, set the terms of action, pushing the Lakers off their spots and making most of the impact plays.

Anthony Davis, desperate for an easy bucket, had two shots blocked by 6-foot-5 reserve guard John Konchar.

With the Grizzlies swarming Davis at every touch, he was mostly a non-factor. He missed 10 of 14 shots, scoring only 13 points while blocking five shots.

While LeBron James scored 28 and Rui Hachimura came off the bench for 20 points, the Lakers couldn’t get closer than six in the second half — a climb they made even tougher after falling behind by 20 in the third.

The Lakers stood flat-footed as Memphis sealed the game on the offensive glass. Grizzlies reserve big man Xavier Tillman, who averaged seven points and had a season high of 20, finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The chance for the Lakers to grab the series in a bear hug was gone, the team unsure if another quite like this will present itself.