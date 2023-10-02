Lakers’ LeBron James dedicates season to son Bronny

Lakers star LeBron James talks with his son, Bronny, on the sidelines during the McDonald’s All-American game last spring.

Lakers star LeBron James told reporters on Monday that he’s dedicating the season to son Bronny, who is recovering from cardiac arrest that he suffered during a practice at USC.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” said James, adding that his eldest son has begun rehab with an aim to return to the court for the Trojans.

James, who is entering his 21st season, said during media day that he felt inspired to return to play this summer after conversations with his family, following younger son Bryce on the AAU circuit and seeing Bronny off to USC.

“I feel like I have a lot more in the tank to give,” James said.

He also believes, like teammate Anthony Davis, that the team has a good starting point following an offseason that included the acquisition of key role players after a trade-deadline rebuild in February.

“I’ve very optimistic to see how we can pick up with where we left off,” James said, adding, “there shouldn’t be much teaching.”

Davis, who missed 26 games last season because of injuries, said that he’s ready to go and the team is in good position to begin training camp.

Davis added that he wants to again be a scorer at all three levels.

“I feel good physically,” said Davis, who added his goal is to play 82 games. “I feel good with my game.”

James organized a minicamp for the team last week in San Diego, where every player reportedly was a participant.

With the team bringing back the nucleus of the club that performed well after the February trade deadline, Davis believes the Lakers have a “head start” for training camp.

“Anytime you have continuity, it’s a lot easier to start the season,” he said.