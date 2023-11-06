Lakers star LeBron James says son Bronny is progressing to a return to the court

LeBron James said things “are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress” in a return to the court this season.

Lakers star LeBron James said his oldest son, Bronny, is progressing toward a return to the basketball court after a frightening incident this summer when he suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” James said from Miami, where he played four seasons for the Heat. “He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward.

“If he’s cleared, will be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing game situations.”

Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics were dispatched to the Galen Center at 9:26 a.m. July 25. He was saved by USC athletic trainers who used a defibrillator and called 911.

Advertisement

Bronny James later underwent surgery for a congenital heart defect.

“Everything is on the up and up,” James said of his son. “We’re proud of his progress, we’re proud of his strength. And between all the doctors that he’s seeing from everywhere he’s been — and obviously, I don’t want to talk too much about that — but everyone who he’s seeing and all his [physical therapy] people and USC included and everybody, they’ve done a hell of a job of getting him to the point today and we want to continue to go forward.”

USC opened its season Monday against Kansas State.

Ryan Kartje contributed to this report.