Bronny James’ cardiac arrest likely caused by congenital heart defect

Bronny James stands on the court playing for Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.
Bronny James stands on the court playing for Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore., on April 8. James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC on July 27.
(Sam Forencich / NBAE via Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
The probable cause of the sudden cardiac arrest suffered by USC freshman Bronny James has been identified as an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” a family spokesperson said in a statement released Friday.

The condition “can and will be treated,” the statement said. After evaluations at Ceders-Sinai Medical Center and additional follow-up at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery,” the statement read in part.

James, 18, lost consciousness during a workout at the Galen Center on July 24 and was transported to Cedars-Sinai, where he was treated in the intensive care unit. He was released on July 27 and returned home.

Two days later, his father shared a video of the former Chatsworth Sierra Canyon star playing piano in front of his younger brother, Bryce, and sister, Zhuri. James and his father were at Drake’s concert at Crypto.com Arena this week, where they walked the rapper on stage.

USC recently returned from a foreign preseason tour in Croatia and Greece, where the Trojans went undefeated in games against professional teams from Serbia and Montenegro. The Trojans will open the season Nov. 23 against Seton Hall in the Rady Children’s Invitational at UC San Diego.

James was part of the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, led by the nation’s No. 1 player Isaiah Collier. The Trojans have experience helping a player recover from a similar circumstance as sophomore Vince Iwuchukwu also suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout last year. The 7-foot forward returned to the court six months later.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

