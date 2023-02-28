Cactus League stadium guide: Everything you need to know to attend spring training

Spring training is often a time baseball fans can maintain unbridled optimism about their favorite teams before the reality and the grind of the 162-game regular season sets in. The sun is shining, the players look refreshed, and the games don’t count yet.

But if you’re a fan who wants to soak all of this up in person in the greater Phoenix metro area — where the Dodgers, Angels and 13 other major league teams train in 10 stadiums and complexes — what do you need to know? How do ticket prices and parking situations vary?

What are the stadiums worth seeing — and avoiding entirely? How do the food options shape up in and out of a given stadium? We asked our baseball reporters and columnists, some of whom have been covering spring training for nearly 30 years, for their insights on all 10 Cactus League facilities.

Much like with any baseball team’s fortunes, results may vary.