Kentucky derby updates, odds, weather, race results and start time

It’s called the “Greatest Two-Minutes in Sports.” The journey to get to the Kentucky Derby started four years ago when breeders and owners hope to put together the perfect combination of sire and mare. A horse later emerges that everyone hopes will take them to the first Saturday in May. This is the culmination of that quest, a spectacle held before more than 150,000 people at Churchill Downs.
Trainer Bob Baffert, who has three horses in the race, calls this one of the tightest Derbies in a long time. Things got even more interesting when the favorite, Omaha Beach, had to scratch because of a minor medical condition. Now, it’s on to the Run For the Roses.
We’ll be here to help you navigate the day with capsules of all the horses, the latest odds, start times and weather conditions. Come back all day and be surprised by what you find.
Serengeti Empress wins Kentucky Oaks, the filly version of Kentucky Derby, with Bellafina fourth
Serengeti Empress went right to the lead Friday and was never headed in winning the Grade 1, $1.25-million Kentucky Oaks.
After finishing seventh in the Fair Grounds Oaks, Serengeti Empress was sent off at 13-1 but dazzled the crowd of 105,719 to win by 1¾ lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race that is the filly version of the Kentucky Derby for 3-year-olds.
“She’s such a fast filly,” jockey Jose Ortiz said. “She took me to the front and she fought the entire way around there.”
It was the most significant win in trainer Tom Amoss’ career of almost three decades.
Rain and mud could be Kentucky Derby's deciding factors once again
This year’s Kentucky Derby, at least on paper, is one of the most competitive in many years.
You’ve got Bob Baffert’s trio of Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable, all within half-a-tick of each other on the morning line.
You’ve got undefeated Florida Derby winner Maximum Security and Wood Memorial winner Tacitus, who jumped to first and second in early betting.
You’ve got the always present “buzz horse,” who this year is By My Standards, winner of the Louisiana Derby.
Horse racing industry fights for survival in wake of deaths and scrutiny
Trainer Bob Baffert was standing on the front stretch at Santa Anita Park doing an interview for a local television station while horses worked out in the background.
Baffert was selling a “good story” about one of his top horses, Roadster, who will be running in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. He was trying to mitigate the public’s reaction to 21 horses dying during either racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.
“They start interviewing me and I see this horse coming down the stretch,” Baffert said. “She’s tired and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Pull that horse up’ while I’m doing this interview.”
But about the same time the horse crossed the finish line, she fell, and a horn sounded signaling an accident on the track.
“It was just awful. It was bad,” Baffert said. “What can you say? There is nothing you can say.”
What time is the Kentucky Derby?
So, planning your day so you can watch the Kentucky Derby? Trying to figure out how to coordinate the end of the bottle of Maker’s Mark and the departure of the neighbors? (Although somehow those events cosmically line up without any help.)
Here’s your answer to the most asked question every first Saturday in May.
The 2019 Kentucky Derby goes off about 3:52 p.m. PDT (that’s L.A. time, folks.)
Bob Baffert could tie record for Kentucky Derby wins; he has three solid contenders
Bob Baffert has little to nothing left to prove in horse racing.
He is one of two trainers to have won the Triple Crown twice — with American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.
He has won 15 Triple Crown races and has 15 wins in the Breeders’ Cup. He’s won the Dubai World Cup, the richest race in the world, three times.
He’s the sport’s unofficial ambassador.
Every day this week at Barn 33 on the Churchill Downs backstretch, he greets strangers like friends, poses for pictures, makes small talk.
In a neglected cemetery lie black jockeys who helped create the Kentucky Derby
The headstones — cracked, chipped, crumbled — rise sporadically across eight acres of dried grass. Mold and wind have eaten away at the slabs of stone, but if you kneel close enough, maybe wipe a palm across the faded inscriptions, family names emerge.
Lewis
Perkins
Murphy
Tucked off a quiet two-lane road lined by towering oak trees in Lexington, you’ll find African Cemetery No. 2, the burial site of many of Kentucky’s first — yet often least remembered — jockeys and horse trainers.
Every May, racing fans from around the world flock to Churchill Downs in Louisville, eager to watch thoroughbreds — many of them reared in the rolling hills nearby — tear around the track. The horse racing industry brings billions of dollars and infinite pride to the Bluegrass State each year. This Saturday will mark the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.