It’s back to business as usual for trainer Bob Baffert at the Breeders’ Cup

Walking around a race track with Bob Baffert is like taking a master class in public relations. He stops and takes photos with anybody who asks. He’s friendly, he’s got his go-to series of quips and he’s always revising his material.

Earlier this week, he took 30 minutes to sign what seemed like an endless supply of photos and memorabilia, which will be auctioned by the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund. It probably didn’t need to take that long except for the stream of people who would interrupt him to take a photo.

“You know people who have never been here before, come up to me and say how beautiful it is here,” Baffert said. “And they are right. Del Mar and Santa Anita are two of the most gorgeous tracks in the world. California is a great place for racing.”

That’s Baffert, always an ambassador for racing in general and California in particular. Earlier in the day he gently admonished a reporter for being too critical of California racing.

Baffert had four horses run on Friday and three are scheduled to run on Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup.

What makes this year’s Breeders’ Cup different is for the first time in four years Baffert was eligible for Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks qualifying points.

Baffert and Churchill Downs ended a very public disagreement arising out of the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Derby. Churchill Downs lifted its ban on Baffert when the Hall of Fame trainer accepted responsibility for the positive test of a legal medication that is banned on race day.

In Baffert’s mind, the controversy is well in the rear-view mirror.

“They were fighting for their brand and I was fighting for my horse, but it’s over,” Baffert said. “Everything is cool between Churchill and me and that’s the way it should be. It was a business decision on their part. Turn the page. I acknowledged it and we’ve moved on.”

Baffert understands that sometimes he talks a little too much and previously said he wished he hadn’t held the impromptu news conference after he learned of the positive test.

“I was talking to [former Olympic skier] Bode Miller one time and I asked him if he’s ever said anything and felt really good about what he said and then the next day you read it and you say, ‘I can’t believe I said that.’

“I used to do that more and I realized I need to shut up some of the time. My wife, Jill [a former journalist], is always telling me to ‘zip it.’ I’m probably talking too much now.”

It’s actually easy to get Baffert talking again, especially if it has to do with horses.

“I love going to barn,” Baffert said. “I just love horses. I love being around them. There is a lot of stress in this business but when I see the horses it takes it away from me. They are calming. They are such noble animals. They’re like kids. You watch and help them develop. I’m not rooting for the jockey. I’m rooting for the horse. That’s my horse. That’s my guy.”

Few have had the success of Baffert. Horses he’s trained have won 17 Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby six times. He’s won 18 Breeders’ Cup races. He’s won more than 3,400 races and more than $360 million in prize money.

But, most importantly, his horses have won the Triple Crown twice — American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

“You’re always looking for the next big superstar,” Baffert said. “And Secretariat has always been the bar.

“I remember [Secretariat’s breeder and owner] Penny Chenery was there at Belmont for American Pharoah. She gave me her blessing on American Pharoah before the race. She was cool. When he won, I whispered in her ear, ‘He’s no Secretariat. I think this is as close as I’ll ever get.’ And she says, ‘You’re damn right.’ ”

The 71-year-old trainer has no plans to retire.

“I love what I do. It’s fun to be in horse racing, especially with big races. The Breeders’ Cup has the best horses, the best trainers, the best jockeys. It’s like an All-Star game.

“A couple years ago I was talking to [Dodger] Walker Buehler and it was the playoffs and they are playing the Padres. I said, ‘Hey the Padres are tough.’ He says everybody is tough in the playoffs. And that’s what the Breeders’ Cup is. Everybody is tough. You have to draw well, you have to break well, you have to get the trip.”

Baffert even has a suggestion as to how to make the Breeders’ Cup better.

“I’ve always thought they should have it in September. I think if they ran it earlier they could have a 2-year-old championship race in December.”

Baffert ended his conversation and headed back to his barn. No doubt he was stopped many times along the way. That’s life when you are the most recognized person in horse racing.