Live UCLA vs. Fresno State

UCLA vs. Fresno State: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers and the Bruins are pushing to end the 2024 season with a win over Fresno State Saturday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
How a surprising corps of receivers helped UCLA’s Ethan Garbers thrive

Bruins running back Keegan Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a reception during the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday.
(Ed Mulholland / Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

This doesn’t match the job description.

UCLA’s running backs have done most of their running after making catches.

From zero stars to leading Big Ten in tackles: The rise of UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger tries to stop Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden as he runs into the end zone
UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) has gone from walk on to key leader for the Bruins’ defense.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Bolch

Often it’s his awareness in the seconds before the snap that has turned Carson Schwesinger from zero-star prospect to hero of the UCLA defense.

Scanning the players across the line of scrimmage, he examines body positioning and mannerisms that can provide a tipoff.

Mateen Bhaghani kicking his way into UCLA’s football record book

UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani watches his 57-yard field goal head toward the uprights during the game against Iowa on Friday night.
(Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Ben Bolch

DeShaun Foster acknowledged that both of the game balls he’s been given this season to commemorate coaching firsts could have gone to someone equally worthy.

His kicker.

UCLA vs. Fresno State: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

By Iliana Limón Romero

UCLA (4-7) is fighting to send seniors off with a win when it hosts Fresno State (6-5) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. PST and will be shown on the Big Ten Network. The radio broadcast will be available on 570 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game:

VSiN betting odds show UCLA is favored to beat Fresno State by 7.5 points.
(VSiN)
