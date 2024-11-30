UCLA vs. Fresno State: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

From zero stars to leading Big Ten in tackles: The rise of UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger

UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) has gone from walk on to key leader for the Bruins’ defense.

Often it’s his awareness in the seconds before the snap that has turned Carson Schwesinger from zero-star prospect to hero of the UCLA defense.

Scanning the players across the line of scrimmage, he examines body positioning and mannerisms that can provide a tipoff.