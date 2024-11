USC vs. UCLA: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

USC (5-5) looks to become bowl eligible and thwart UCLA’s hopes of playing in a bowl with a win over the rival Bruins (4-6) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. PST and will be shown on NBC and Peacock. The radio broadcast will be available on 710 AM and 570 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game: