UCLA vs. Hawaii: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA’s offensive line vows not to let other teams feast on quarterback Ethan Garbers
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers went out to dinner with his starting offensive line Sunday at a barbecue joint in Santa Monica. The only thing heftier than the five 300-pounders might have been the bill.
There was no doubt who was picking it up — the same guy who will rely on these beef-eaters more than anyone else this season.
“He did, yeah,” right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio confirmed Monday with a laugh.
Preventing Garbers from absorbing hits as the Bruins approach their season opener Saturday at Hawaii is among their top priorities, especially given what happened last season. UCLA allowed 42 sacks in 2023, ranking No. 113 out of 130 major college football teams.
