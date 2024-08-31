Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Hawaii: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers signals a first down during a win over Colorado in October 2023.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers signals a first down during a win over Colorado in October 2023. The Bruins open the season Saturday against Hawaii.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

DeShaun Foster makes his debut as UCLA head coach and Ethan Garbers and the Bruins look to open the season with a road win over Hawaii. Game starts at 4:30 p.m. PDT (CBS, Paramount+).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

By Ben Bolch

Can Lincoln Riley cool down his already hot coaching seat? Can UCLA’s DeShaun Foster coach the team to a winning record?

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers went out to dinner with his starting offensive line Sunday at a barbecue joint in Santa Monica. The only thing heftier than the five 300-pounders might have been the bill.

There was no doubt who was picking it up — the same guy who will rely on these beef-eaters more than anyone else this season.

“He did, yeah,” right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio confirmed Monday with a laugh.

Preventing Garbers from absorbing hits as the Bruins approach their season opener Saturday at Hawaii is among their top priorities, especially given what happened last season. UCLA allowed 42 sacks in 2023, ranking No. 113 out of 130 major college football teams.

Continue reading here

UCLA vs. Hawaii: Betting lines and how to watch

Here’s a look at the betting odds, spread and over/under for UCLA vs. Hawaii, which is set to start at 4:30 p.m. PDT on Saturday.

The game will be shown live on CBS and Paramount+ and will air on 1150 AM in Los Angeles.
Five things to watch as the DeShaun Foster era begins when UCLA faces Hawaii

By Ben Bolch

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster crosses his arms and smiles slightly while posing for a portrait
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Aloha, DeShaun Foster.

Greetings, Big Ten.

Hello, the start of something special?

UCLA will embark on new beginnings galore when it faces Hawaii at 4:30 p.m. PDT Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. It’s the debut for the Bruins’ football coach and the team’s first game after officially ditching the Pac-12.

The question is whether any of it will lead to fresh results for a program that has been frozen in frustration since Foster ran free like a kid on Waikiki Beach when he played for the Bruins more than two decades ago.

Answers may not be immediately forthcoming. UCLA is a two-touchdown favorite against a team that struggled to beat Delaware State in its opener last weekend, pulling away with 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Continue reading here

