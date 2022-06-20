2022 NBA mock draft: Top three picks look certain

The prevailing thought among NBA scouts is that there is a consensus top three for the draft, which will start at 5 p.m. PDT on Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York.
But starting with the fourth pick, the draft could go any direction.
That’s because the Sacramento Kings have the fourth pick and are looking to move it for an “NBA-ready veteran” player, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks have interest in Sacramento’s fourth selection.
This is a look at how things might shake out in the first round. The Lakers and Clippers do not have first-round picks.
1. Orlando: Jabari Smith, 19, PF, 6-10, Auburn
Though young, his size, length and athletic ability are intriguing.
2. Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren, 20, F/C, 7-0, Gonzaga
Agile for his size, he can shoot and has good ball-handling skills. His weight (195 pounds) is worrisome.
3. Houston: Paolo Banchero, 19, PF, 6-10, Duke
Considered to be NBA-ready. Can pass and score. But how much better can he be?
4. Sacramento: Jaden Ivey, 20, SG, 6-4, Purdue
He’s aggressive and explosive. It’s likely the Kings trade the pick to a team needing backcourt help.
5. Detroit: Shaedon Sharpe, 18, G, 6-6, Kentucky
Great fit next to point guard Cade Cunningham to give Pistons a backcourt of the future.
6. Indiana: Keegan Murray, 21, F, 6-8, Iowa
Nice mid-range game and can put ball on the floor to score off the drive.
7. Portland: Dyson Daniels, 19, G, 6-8, G League Ignite
Has really good point guard skills and is a really good defender, on and off ball.
8. New Orleans: Bennedict Mathurin, 19, G, 6-6, Arizona
Has good size for a shooting guard and is a good defender.
9. San Antonio: Ousmane Dieng, 19, F, 6-9, France
Has been impressive in workouts during draft process, moving him up.
10. Washington: Johnny Davis, 20, G, 6-5, Wisconsin
A slasher who is tough and can defend, but needs to improve three-point stroke.
11. New York: A.J. Griffin, 18, F, 6-6, Duke
Perhaps the best pure shooter in the draft, he’s a natural scorer.
12. Oklahoma City: Blake Wesley, 19, G, 6-5, Notre Dame
He is super explosive with plenty of athleticism and scoring ability.
13. Charlotte: Jeremy Sochan, 19, F, 6-9, Baylor
His seven-foot wingspan helps make him a good defender.
14. Cleveland: Malaki Branham, 19, F, 6-5, Ohio State
Has a strong work ethic and ability to score in a variety of ways.
15. Charlotte: Mark Williams, 20, C, 7-0, Duke
Was a top rim protector in the NCAA last season.
16. Atlanta: Jalen Duren, 18, C, 6-11, Memphis
Not a bad rim protector, but Hawks probably willing to move this pick.
17. Houston: Ochai Agbaji, 22, G/F, 6-5, Kansas
He’s more of a small forward who needs to improve ball-handling skills.
18. Chicago: Tari Eason, 21, F, 6-8, Louisiana State
A defensive-minded player who is raw offensively.
19. Minnesota: TyTy Washington, 20, G, 6-3, Kentucky
Could add depth to Timberwolves’ talented backcourt.
20. San Antonio: Kennedy Chandler, 19, PG, 6-0, Tennessee
He’s super-fast and can score.
21.Denver: Jalen Williams, 21, G/F, 6-6, Santa Clara
His size and strength make him a good defender.
22. Memphis: MarJon Beauchamp, 21, F, 6-6, G League Ignite
Long and athletic, a driver and slasher.
Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves was nicknamed “Hillbilly Kobe” in college for his flashy play and Arkansas roots. A look at how he rose to stardom.
23. Philadelphia: Jaden Hardy, 19, G, 6-4, G League Ignite
Is a talented scorer with handles who can shoot the three-pointer.
24. Milwaukee: Nikola Jovic, 18, F, 6-10, Serbia
Has really good ball skills and is athletic.
25. San Antonio: E.J. Liddell, 21, F, 6-7, Ohio State
Undersized power forward, but is strong and tough.
26. Houston: Wendell Moore, 20, F, 6-5, Duke
Likes to drive to the basket.
27. Miami: Dalen Terry, 19, G, 6-7, Arizona
Good size for a point guard who looks to pass first.
28. Golden State: Walker Kessler, 20, C, 7-1, Auburn
Has size, but what does that matter to the NBA champions?
29. Memphis: Patrick Baldwin, 19, F, 6-9, Milwaukee
Has the skills to be a stretch-four.
30. Denver: John Butler, 19, F/C, 7-1, Florida State
Has good shooting range for his size and length.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.