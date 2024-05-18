2024 Preakness Stakes live updates: Betting odds, weather, start time and results

Four horses jockey for favorite status in latest betting odds

Harrows work on the track ahead of the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — At the top of the oddsboard there remains a blanket over the first four horses. All are between 3-1 and 4-1. In the last hour, the gap between Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold has closed with both being listed at 7-2. Mystik Dan is favorite at 3-1 and Imagination is fourth at 4-1.

The longest shot in the field is Mugutu, named after the Will Farrell character in Zoolander. But even he is only 18-1, down from 19-1 and hour ago.

So far, $3.722 million has been bet in the win pool. This is much lower than what is bet on the Kentucky Derby. The fewer the number of horses in a race generally reduces the betting pool because gamblers like to search to bargains.

Here are the odds with five hours to go to the Preakness post time:

1-Mugatu 18-1

2. Uncle Heavy 7-1

3. Catching Freedom 7-2

4. Muth (scratched)

5. Mystik Dan 3-1

6. Seize the Grey 8-1

7. Just Steel 9-1

8. Tuscan Gold 7-2

9. Imagination 4-1