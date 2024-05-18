2024 Preakness Stakes live updates: Betting odds, weather, start time and results

Know your Preakness Stakes horses: Catching Freedom (Post 3)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Breeder: WinStar Farm
Purchase price: $575,000
Lifetime record: 6-3-0-1
Record on wet surface: 1-0-0-1
Winnings: $1,127,350
Top Beyer figure: 97
Last race: Fourth in the Kentucky Derby
Morning line: 7-2
Comment: This is a horse to pay some attention to. He is a deep closer going from 15th to fourth in the Kentucky Derby. Because of the three-horse blanket finish, he was only 1 ¾ lengths behind winner Mystik Dan. But he will need to be a little closer when he makes his move, especially with a field of only eight. He does seem to be an every-other-race kind of horse, winning in his first, third and fifth races. The Preakness will be his seventh. There is a question of how much gas is left in the tank after his Derby run but he’s got one of the best jockeys in Flavien Prat, who has only been in this race once, a win in 2021 aboard Rombauer.
Four horses jockey for favorite status in latest betting odds
BALTIMORE — At the top of the oddsboard there remains a blanket over the first four horses. All are between 3-1 and 4-1. In the last hour, the gap between Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold has closed with both being listed at 7-2. Mystik Dan is favorite at 3-1 and Imagination is fourth at 4-1.
The longest shot in the field is Mugutu, named after the Will Farrell character in Zoolander. But even he is only 18-1, down from 19-1 and hour ago.
So far, $3.722 million has been bet in the win pool. This is much lower than what is bet on the Kentucky Derby. The fewer the number of horses in a race generally reduces the betting pool because gamblers like to search to bargains.
Here are the odds with five hours to go to the Preakness post time:
1-Mugatu 18-1
2. Uncle Heavy 7-1
3. Catching Freedom 7-2
4. Muth (scratched)
5. Mystik Dan 3-1
6. Seize the Grey 8-1
7. Just Steel 9-1
8. Tuscan Gold 7-2
9. Imagination 4-1
Muth scratches out of Preakness
A Triple Crown became much more of a possibility Wednesday when Preakness Stakes favorite Muth was scratched from Saturday’s race, leaving Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan as the favorite.
The Santa Anita-based 3-year-old had a long travel day on Tuesday, along with stablemates Imagination and Mirahmadi, starting with a delayed departure from LAX to Newark Airport, and from there a long van ride in heavy traffic down to Pimlico Race Course.
The horses arrived late Tuesday night.
Know your Preakness Stakes horses: Uncle Heavy (Post 2)
Trainer: Butch Reid
Jockey: Irad Ortz, Jr.
Owner: Michal Milam and L.C. Racing
Breeder: Barbara Reid
Purchase price: Homebred
Lifetime record: 5-3-0-0
Record on wet surface: 2-2-0-0
Winnings: $323,580
Top Beyer figure: 84
Last race: Fifth in the Wood Memorial
Morning line: 20-1
Comment: There are a couple of factors that could weigh in this colt’s favor. The weather forecast is pretty wet for Saturday and he is two for two on off tracks. One of them was a win in the Grade 3 Withers at Aqueduct. The other is a major upgrade in jockeys to Irad Ortiz, Jr. The hall of famer has never won the Preakness, losing all five starts. Last year, he was second behind Blazing Sevens. He will be coming off the pace. This will be Butch Reid’s first Preakness start. Uncle Heavy ran an unimpressive fifth in the Wood Memorial.
Why Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown chances are better than you might expect
BALTIMORE — The week started with the highly unusual situation where the winner of the Kentucky Derby was not the favorite to win the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.
Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the race two weeks ago by a nose and that came after a near perfect trip along the rail. Can’t happen like that again, can it?
But then things started to change when the favorite, Muth, the horse who beat Mystik Dan in the Arkansas Derby, scratched out of the race because of a fever. Fate or fortune?
Then the weather forecast started to indicate a wet Saturday and Mystik Dan’s most impressive win was an eight-length victory in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn over a muddy track. A sign from the heavens?
Swall finishes second in Skipat Stakes
BALTIMORE — Swall, a horse that was running at Golden Gate Fields at the end of last year, put forth a good effort but finished second in the first stakes race of the day at Pimlico, the $100,000 Skipat Stakes.
Swall is trained by Santa Anita-based Phil D’Amato and was ridden by Flavien Prat. The horse is owned by Little Red Feather Racing.
The horse was formerly trained by Andy Mathis when he raced at Golden Gate, a track that will run its final race in about three weeks. She was moved to the barn of D’Amato near the end of the year and D’Amato put the 4-year-old filly with his string of horses in Kentucky. She ran twice at Turfway Park and once at Keeneland.
Even though Swall was listed at 10-1 on the morning line, she was bet down to about 4-1.
The race, which was for fillies and mares 3-years-old and up going six furlongs, was won by Apple Picker who won by 1 ¾ lengths and paid $8.40 to win.
Know your Preakness Stakes horses: Mugatu (Post 1)
Trainer: Jeff Engler
Jockey: Joe Bravo
Owner: Average Joe Racing and Dan Wells
Breeder: JSM Equine LLC
Purchase price: $14,000
Lifetime record: 12-1-1-3
Record on wet surface: 0-0-0-0
Winnings: $80,570
Last race: Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes
Top Beyer figure: 87
Morning line: 20-1
Comment: This horse is probably the least likely to win the race. He will go off at much higher odds than 20-1. Joe Talamo has been riding him, but Talamo is heading back to California for a little while and isn’t coming back to ride in the Preakness. Joe Bravo picks up the mount. He guided this horse to his only win on the synthetic at Gulfstream Park. The horse was bought for $14,000, so the owners are seemingly just enjoying the ride. Along with Just Steel, he has the most number of starts with 12. He has never raced on the slop and that’s the likely surface Saturday.
Mystik Dan holds narrow lead in latest betting odds
BALTIMORE — At the Kentucky Derby, the oddsboard was rarely interesting as Fierceness was the favorite from the start and the rest of the field stayed pretty much the same throughout the day. That will not be the case at the Preakness.
When the “will pays” for the Black-Eyed Susan/Preakness double came out, Tuscan Gold was the favorite on that bet, followed by Catching Freedom, Imagination and Mystik Dan.
Well, you can pretty much throw a blanket over all those as the money started to roll in on Saturday. Mystik Dan has the most money bet on, but not far behind is Catching Freedom. Both are 3-1. Tuscan Gold is at 7-2 and Imagination at 4-1.
Here are the odds with six hours to go to the Preakness post time:
1-Mugatu 19-1
2. Uncle Heavy 7-1
3. Catching Freedom 3-1
4. Muth (scratched)
5. Mystik Dan 3-1
6. Seize the Grey 8-1
7. Just Steel 9-1
8. Tuscan Gold 7-2
9. Imagination 4-1
Preakness Stakes storylines: Will Mystik Dan be the next Triple Crown winner?
Now that it’s confirmed that Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is going to run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, the talk of a possible Triple Crown can start. Actually, it’s more of a whisper than talk.
Mystik Dan barely held on by a nose while winning the Kentucky Derby. And he had the perfect trip. Now he’ll be facing the horse that beat him in the Arkansas Derby. And he’s running on only two weeks’ rest.
Even with all those negatives, there is still a case to be made that a Triple Crown is within reach of Mystik Dan. First, the Preakness Stakes race is a sixteenth-of-a-mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby. As for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes, it’s neither 1 ½ miles nor at Belmont. Because of the construction at Belmont, the signature race is being moved to Saratoga, N.Y., and will be run at 1 ¼ miles. Race officials didn’t want to start the race on a turn so they shortened it. We know Mystik Dan can handle 1 ¼ miles, even if barely.
There is already discussion that this is not a legitimate Triple Crown, especially if two of the races are at the same distance and some of the best horses were kept out of the Kentucky Derby because of Churchill Downs’ ban on trainer Bob Baffert. In 2020, because of COVID, the Belmont was run first at 1 1/8 miles, the Kentucky Derby second in September, followed by the Preakness Stakes about a month later.
Rain not expected during Preakness Stakes race
BALTIMORE — It appears that the volume of rain expected at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes was less than expected with a break in the rain in mid-afternoon. The rain started about 5:30 a.m. local time and was heavy on occasion and stopped shortly before the first post of 10:30 a.m. More rain is expected about 3 p.m. but should stop before the start of the Preakness.
But the real question is the condition of the track. The first race was taken off the turf and run over a dirt surface that was labeled “good” by the track but “muddy” by Equibase. Visually there were streaks of standing water, which makes the Equibase assessment more accurate. Tracks are known for rating a surface at an elevated condition because bettors prefer fast tracks. Pimlico and Equibase do not have to agree on a condition.
A wet track would be a plus for Mystik Dan, who is trying for the second leg of the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.
The track will dry out some but not fully because of the cloud cover. The intensity of the afternoon rain will likely determine the track condition for the Preakness.
According to the Weather Channel, at posttime the chance of rain is 24% with a temperature of 66 degrees.
Preakness provides Equibase stats to help fans pick a Preakness winner
BALTIMORE — Every race is difficult to handicap, even though there are only eight horses. The Preakness official program used some Equibase statistics to try to help people pick a winner.
Because betting on horses is a mutuel pool, meaning the payouts are based on a ratio of the money bet, the track makes no more or less money regardless of who wins the race. In fact, track owners want as many people to win as possible because if people have money in their pocket, they are more likely to bet more on subsequent races.
So, here are a few categories and how Equibase rates the top picks:
Wins at 1 3/16 miles
Catching Freedom (1-1) 100%
Last 3 finishes
Mystic Dan, 1, 3, 1
Imagination, 2-1-2
Uncle Heavy, 5-1-1
Catching Freedom, 5-1-3
Tuscon Gold, 3-1-4
Lifetime wins
Uncle Heavy 3-5 (60%)
Catching Freedom 3-6 (50%)
Mystik Dan 3-7 (43%)
Seize the Grey 3-9 (33%)
Imagination 2-6 (33%)
In the money (first, second or third)
Imagination 6-6 (100%)
Mystik Dan 5-7 (71%)
Seize the Grey 6-9 (67%)
Catching Freedom 4-6 (67%)
Tuscan Gold 2-3 (67%)
Class Ranking
Mystik Dan 102
Catching Freedom 99
Imagination 98
Just Steel 88
Tuscan Gold 87
Average Last 3 Equibase Speed
Mystik Dan 108
Imagination 101
Catching Freedom 100
Seize the Grey 92
Mugatu 92
Best Overall
Imagination
Mystik Dan
Catching Freedom
Uncle Heavy
Seize the Grey