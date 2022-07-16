Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Clayton Kershaw’s near-perfect night propels Dodgers to dominant win over Angels

The Angels and Dodgers renewed their Southern California rivalry in the opener of a two-game Freeway Series in Anaheim on Friday night.

Two ships passing in the night, they were not.

The Dodgers are a frigate steaming toward their ninth National League West title in 10 years, with an arsenal of bats and arms that appears deep and powerful enough to make another World Series run.

The Angels are like a leaky life raft that has been adrift for weeks, their playoff hopes torpedoed mostly by a group of hitters who lead the major leagues in strikeouts — by a lot — and too often look, as Tommy Lasorda once said of Kurt Bevacqua with an added expletive, like they couldn’t hit water if they “fell out of a boat.”

