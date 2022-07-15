Dodgers vs. Angels: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers sign veteran reliever Hansel Robles to minor league deal

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hansel Robles tosses the ball during a game against the Chicago Cubs on July 1. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

The Dodgers made a move to bolster the depth of their injury ravaged bullpen on Friday, signing veteran right-hander Hansel Robles to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the deal confirmed.

Robles, 31, was designated for assignment by Boston and released last Saturday after going 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA in 26 games for the Red Sox, striking out 21, walking 14 and giving up 25 hits — five of them homers —i n 24 2/3 innings for a 1.581 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched).

But the right-hander’s average four-seam fastball velocity of 96.0 mph was only a tick down from his 97.2-mph velocity in 2019, when he had a career-best season for the Angels, going 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 23 saves in 71 games, striking out 75 and walking 16 in 72 2/3 innings.

Robles, who has a 28-26 record and 4.11 ERA in eight big-league seasons, also features an 88.7-mph slider and a 90.2-mph changeup.

He is expected to report to triple-A Oklahoma City before being considered for a spot in the Dodgers’ bullpen, which is without the injured Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Daniel Hudson, Tommy Kahnle, Victor Gonzalez and Danny Duffy.