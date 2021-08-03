Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news and analysis from Tuesday’s game

Dodger fans get to voice their anger at the Astros, finally

There were so many Dodgers fans in Phoenix over the weekend that chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” could be heard clearly in Chase Field every time Josh Reddick, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder who played for Houston’s sign-stealing, World Series-winning team in 2017, came to the plate.

That was merely an appetizer for the main dish of disdain the Astros will be served Tuesday and Wednesday, when some 50,000 fans in Chavez Ravine each night will finally get to voice their full-throated scorn for the team they believe stole a championship from the Dodgers almost four years ago.

“Our fans have waited a long time to have these guys at our place,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday’s 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks. “And we’ll leave it at that.”

The Dodgers and Astros have met three times since Houston’s cheating scandal came to light after the 2019 season, playing two-game sets in Houston in July 2020 and Los Angeles last September and two games in Houston this May. Houston also beat Oakland in an American League Division Series played in Dodger Stadium last October.

But fans weren’t allowed to attend any of the 2020 games because of the pandemic, and this season’s games were played in Minute Maid Park. Tuesday night will mark the first time fans in Los Angeles will be able to gather en masse to vent their frustrations.

“I haven’t been to a game since the COVID-19 lockdown, but this is the series to be at, and I’ll be attending both games,” Desiree Angel Garcia, a 37-year-old Dodgers fan from Los Angeles, wrote in a text-message. “I think you’ll have a mix of people just wanting to see the Dodgers shut them out and those who are going to boo and give them hell the whole game.”

