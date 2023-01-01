Rams vs. Chargers: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Joey Bosa returns from injury ‘feeling better than I have in years’

After missing most of the season, Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) was activated off injured reserve Thursday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers are about to get Joey Bosa back — and then some.

The four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher practiced Thursday for the first time since suffering a torn core muscle in Week 3.

This was good news for the Chargers.

Even better news for the team: Bosa afterward revealed he had been dealing with pain over the last two years and that his recent surgery has him “feeling better than I have in years, honestly.”

Bosa explained that the chronic issues have been on his left side and the tear happened on his right side, likely the result of compensating. He said the surgery corrected both problems.

Read more >>>