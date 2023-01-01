Rams vs. Chargers: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Joey Bosa returns from injury ‘feeling better than I have in years’
The Chargers are about to get Joey Bosa back — and then some.
The four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher practiced Thursday for the first time since suffering a torn core muscle in Week 3.
This was good news for the Chargers.
Even better news for the team: Bosa afterward revealed he had been dealing with pain over the last two years and that his recent surgery has him “feeling better than I have in years, honestly.”
Bosa explained that the chronic issues have been on his left side and the tear happened on his right side, likely the result of compensating. He said the surgery corrected both problems.
How did it become legal to be so pushy in the NFL?
There’s nothing subtle about the shove.
One of the plays the Philadelphia Eagles run in short-yardage situations is a sneak with a pair of players immediately behind the quarterback, each poised to push on his backside as soon as the ball is snapped.
It’s the “double-cheek push,” or at least that’s how NBC’s Cris Collinsworth described it a few weeks ago, and it’s emblematic of what we’re seeing all over the NFL this season. Instead of traditional blocking schemes, these surging clusters of humanity turn the ball carrier into a cork bobbing in a wave.
“It’s one of those ways, if you’re trying to get a yard, it seems like a pretty efficient way to be able to do it,” said Rams coach Sean McVay, whose team plays the Chargers on Sunday. “And maybe you’ll see it this week if we get into those short-yardage situations.”
Rams vs. Chargers matchups, how to watch and predictions
Breaking down how the Rams (5-10) and the Chargers (9-6) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS, Paramount+ and NFL+. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller offer their perspectives:
When the Rams have the ball
Rams’ perspective: The Rams offense generated 44 points in last Sunday’s 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Don’t count on a repeat performance against a Chargers defense that has given up 17 points of fewer in the last three games against the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
But the Rams will enter the game with confidence because quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a highly efficient performance and the rushing attack and offensive line play is trending upward. Rams coach Sean McVay will try to put Mayfield in situations that limit his exposure to a Chargers pass rush that produced seven sacks in Monday’s victory over the Colts.
Rams vs. Chargers: Betting lines, odds, picks and predictions
Roommates will battle it out for SoFi Stadium supremacy in Week 17 when the Chargers “host” the Rams. The AFC squad is designated as the home team here, but both teams will be able to enjoy the comforts of home in what will be the second-to-last game of the season for the Rams and the second-to-last game of the regular season for the Chargers.
The No. 5 seed in the AFC is important because that team heads on the road to face either the Jaguars or Titans, whereas the No. 6 seed, which is where the Chargers are sitting, has to face one of the Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs or Bills based on how the last two weeks shake out. The Chargers clinched a playoff spot last week, but their opponent is to be determined.
Rams at Chargers (-6.5, 42)
For a team with nothing left to play for but pride, the Rams looked like a team heavily invested in the playoff picture last week. The 51-14 win over the Broncos felt like a seminal moment for this year’s group. Only one other time this season had the Rams scored at least 51 points in a two-game span. They had scored 52 points over the previous three games combined.