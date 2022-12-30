Rams vs. Chargers matchups, how to watch and predictions

Keenan Allen, who has missed most of the regular season, had his first 100-yard receiving game when the Chargers beat the Colts on Sunday. (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

Chargers’ perspective: Last season, the Chargers averaged 27.9 points per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. To understand how much their scoring has dipped in 2022, consider that in order to match their production from a year ago they’d have to put up 142 points in the next two weeks. Unlikely to happen. The Chargers have scored as many as four touchdowns in a game only once and haven’t scored more than two in each of their last four games. Injuries plagued this group early, the missing pieces including wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and left tackle Rashawn Slater. But only Slater remains out, and the Chargers still are struggling to find themselves. “I have so much confidence in our players and our coaches,” Staley said. “What we have yet to establish is that consistency of the rhythm of our offense and producing consistently, in terms of scoring the ball.” The Chargers are 13th in the league, averaging 22.1 points. The pressure — at least publicly — is mounting for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Quarterback Justin Herbert has gone back-to-back games without throwing a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. Herbert also has been sacked 25 times over the last six games. He has been sacked four or more times on six occasions as a pro. Five of those six occasions have come over the last six weeks.

Rams’ perspective: The Rams routed the Broncos thanks in large part to a defense that intercepted four passes, setting up the offense with advantageous field position and, in one case, scoring a touchdown. So defensive coordinator Raheem Morris must design a scheme that forces Herbert into mistakes and turnovers — a tall order because Herbert has the size, mobility and arm talent to overcome what might at first look like an error. Rookie cornerback Cobie Durant intercepted two passes against the Broncos, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey also intercepted passes. The Chargers, however, have more experienced receivers, including one of the NFL’s most dynamic duos in Allen and Williams. And running back Austin Ekeler has rushed for 11 touchdowns and scored five times on pass plays for an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns. Without injured star lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams of late have seen players such as unheralded outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison step up. And edge rusher Leonard Floyd has three sacks in the last two games for a unit that had six sacks against the Broncos.