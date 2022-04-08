Share
Live
Sports

Masters live updates: Tiger Woods Round 2 results, tee times and how to watch

Share
Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery's applause on the 18th green after finishing his first round.
Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery’s applause on the 18th green after finishing his first round at the Masters on Thursday.
(Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)

Tiger Woods, playing in his first major tournament since being injured in a car wreck 14 months ago, looks to build upon his promising start at the Masters.

By Sam Farmer
Steve Henson

Here’s what you need to know

Recap: Tiger Woods opens Masters with encouraging first round

By Sam Farmer

Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters on Thursday.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With thousands of spectators watching his every move Thursday morning, Tiger Woods emerged from the Augusta National clubhouse, closed his eyes, took a deep breath as if to brace himself, opened his eyes and stepped into the next chapter of his legendary career.

The five-time Masters winner began his pursuit of his sixth green jacket under circumstances almost beyond belief.

He’s 14 months removed from a catastrophic rollover car accident that threatened his ability to walk, and yet somehow he remained a factor on the first day of the storied tournament.

Playing conservatively and frequently saving par with his putter — including a 10-footer on 18 — Woods shot a one-under-par 71 with 13 pars, two bogeys and three birdies. Woods trails first-round leader Sungjae Im by four strokes. Cam Smith is second at four-under par.

“To play this golf course and to do what I did today, to make — to hit the shots in the right spots — I know where to hit it to a lot of these pins, and I miss in the correct spots and give myself good angles,” he said. “I did that all day, and I was able to make a few putts and end up in the red like I am now.”

Read more >>>

Share

Friday’s second round tee times for the 2022 Masters

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here are Friday’s tee times for the second round of the 2022 Masters tournament (all times Pacific):

Share

How to watch and stream the 2022 Masters tournament

By Los Angeles Times staff

Dustin Johnson tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the Masters on Thursday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

ESPN will air a portion of the second round Friday — and won’t go on the air until Tiger Woods’ rounds are completed — then CBS takes over on the weekend with equally limited coverage. There are, however, online streaming options.

TV COVERAGE
Friday, April 8: Noon-4:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN)
Saturday, April 9: Noon-4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. PDT (CBS)

STREAMING
Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the Thursday morning rounds with “Featured Groups.” Brian Crowell and Michael Breed will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of select golfers throughout their entire round each day.

Grant Boone and Mark Immelman will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes from the Amen Corner and Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels will provide analysis from the 15th and 16th holes.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard.

Share