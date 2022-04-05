Photos: 14 months after horrific car accident, Tiger Woods says he will play in Masters tournament

The most improbable of sports comebacks is underway.
Tiger Woods, fewer than 14 months removed from a catastrophic car accident that threatened his ability to walk, confirmed Tuesday that he intends to play in the Masters this week in pursuit of his sixth green jacket.
“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” he said. “I’m going to play nine more [practice] holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good.”
The news followed half a practice round by Woods on Monday during which he drew a gallery of thousands that was at least five layers deep from tee to green.
