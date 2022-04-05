Photos: 14 months after horrific car accident, Tiger Woods says he will play in Masters tournament

The most improbable of sports comebacks is underway.

Tiger Woods, fewer than 14 months removed from a catastrophic car accident that threatened his ability to walk, confirmed Tuesday that he intends to play in the Masters this week in pursuit of his sixth green jacket.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” he said. “I’m going to play nine more [practice] holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good.”

The news followed half a practice round by Woods on Monday during which he drew a gallery of thousands that was at least five layers deep from tee to green.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods on the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods putts on the ninth green as Justin Thomas looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters in Augusta, Ga. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods on the third tee during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Spectators watch Tiger Woods on the driving range during a Tuesday practice round for the Masters golf tournament. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Tiger Woods warms up on the range during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Advertisement

Tiger Woods walks by a large crowd of spectators during a practice round. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava on the third green during a practice round prior to the Masters. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods takes a break during a practice round prior to the Masters. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)