Live Masters updates: Tiger Woods tee times, TV channel, hole-by-hole analysis and more

How to watch the Masters: It’s not easy finding a way to view the entire tournament
ESPN will air portions of the first two rounds Thursday and Friday — and won’t go on the air until Tiger Woods’ rounds are completed — then CBS takes over on the weekend with equally limited coverage. There are, however, online streaming options.
TV COVERAGE
Thursday, April 7: Noon - 4:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN)
Friday, April 8: Noon - 4:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN)
Saturday, April 9: Noon - 4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
STREAMING
Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the Thursday morning with “Featured Groups.” Brian Crowell and Michael Breed will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of select golfers throughout their entire round each day.
Grant Boone and Mark Immelman will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes from the Amen Corner and Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels will provide analysis from the 15th and 16th holes.
CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard.