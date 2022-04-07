Share
Live Masters updates: Tiger Woods tee times, TV channel, hole-by-hole analysis and more

Tiger Woods draws a large gallery during a practice round Monday to prepare for the Masters, which began Thursday morning.
(Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods’ recovery from a serious car accident 14 months ago is remarkable, so much so that he’ll chase his sixth Masters title beginning Thursday.

By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 

Tiger Woods begins his unlikely quest for a sixth Masters title Thursday in Augusta, Ga. His tee time Thursday and Friday is 7:34 a.m. PDT and his group includes Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods was seriously injured in car accident 14 months ago that nearly cost him his right leg. His rapid recovery has stunned his fellow golfers, who have universally praised Woods for his dedication to return to the links.

Here’s what you need to know about Woods’ injuries and return tot play:

How to watch the Masters: It’s not easy finding a way to view the entire tournament

ESPN will air portions of the first two rounds Thursday and Friday — and won’t go on the air until Tiger Woods’ rounds are completed — then CBS takes over on the weekend with equally limited coverage. There are, however, online streaming options.

TV COVERAGE
Thursday, April 7: Noon - 4:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN)
Friday, April 8: Noon - 4:30 p.m. PDT (ESPN)
Saturday, April 9: Noon - 4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. PDT (CBS)

STREAMING
Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the Thursday morning with “Featured Groups.” Brian Crowell and Michael Breed will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of select golfers throughout their entire round each day.

Grant Boone and Mark Immelman will be the announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes from the Amen Corner and Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels will provide analysis from the 15th and 16th holes.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard.

