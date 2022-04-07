Live Masters updates: Tiger Woods tee times, TV channel, hole-by-hole analysis and more

Tiger Woods draws a large gallery during a practice round Monday to prepare for the Masters, which began Thursday morning.

Tiger Woods begins his unlikely quest for a sixth Masters title Thursday in Augusta, Ga. His tee time Thursday and Friday is 7:34 a.m. PDT and his group includes Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods was seriously injured in car accident 14 months ago that nearly cost him his right leg. His rapid recovery has stunned his fellow golfers, who have universally praised Woods for his dedication to return to the links.

Here’s what you need to know about Woods’ injuries and return tot play: