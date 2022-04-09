Masters live updates: Tiger Woods Round 3 results, tee times and how to watch

Tee times for third round of the Masters on Saturday
Here are Saturday’s tee times for the third round of the 2022 Masters tournament (all times Pacific):
Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead as Tiger Woods makes Masters cut
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods proved again Friday that his reconstructed legs can take the punishment of walking Augusta National.
And — at least at the midway point — Scottie Scheffler is threatening to run away with the Masters.
On a blustery day when gusting winds pushed golf balls in all sorts of unpredictable directions, Scheffler showed why he’s ranked No. 1 in the world and has won three tournaments in the last six weeks.
While players all around him saw their rounds flutter away in the breeze, Scheffler shot a five-under-par 67 — two strokes better than his outstanding Thursday round — to take a five-shot lead into the weekend. It was a heady performance for a player who, having surveyed the early scores Friday, said he would have been satisfied with an even-par afternoon round.
How to watch and stream the 2022 Masters tournament
CBS takes over on the weekend with coverage of the third and fourth rounds of the Masters. There are online streaming options, too.
TV COVERAGE
Saturday, April 9: Noon-4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
Sunday, April 10: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. PDT (CBS)
STREAMING
Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard.