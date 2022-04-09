Masters live updates: Tiger Woods Round 3 results, tee times and how to watch

Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead as Tiger Woods makes Masters cut

Tiger Woods walks along the 16th fairway during the second round of the Masters on Friday. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods proved again Friday that his reconstructed legs can take the punishment of walking Augusta National.

And — at least at the midway point — Scottie Scheffler is threatening to run away with the Masters.

On a blustery day when gusting winds pushed golf balls in all sorts of unpredictable directions, Scheffler showed why he’s ranked No. 1 in the world and has won three tournaments in the last six weeks.

While players all around him saw their rounds flutter away in the breeze, Scheffler shot a five-under-par 67 — two strokes better than his outstanding Thursday round — to take a five-shot lead into the weekend. It was a heady performance for a player who, having surveyed the early scores Friday, said he would have been satisfied with an even-par afternoon round.

