Tiger Woods endures worst hole of his career during final round of Masters

Tiger Woods reacts after a near chip in on the second hole during the final round of the Masters.
Tiger Woods reacts after a chip shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
AUGUSTA, Ga. — 

Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods made a little personal history Sunday, but not the kind he wanted.

He had the worst hole of his professional career.

It came on the par-3 12th hole, nicknamed Golden Bell, and he took a 10.

The nightmare unfolded thusly:

He misread the wind and put his tee shot into Rae’s Creek in front of the green.

After a one-stroke penalty, he hit his third shot onto the front edge of the green but had too much action on it. It spun into the fringe, then trickled back into the water.

Hitting five, he took no chances and flew the green into the back bunker. He had an awkward stance, though, and chopped the ball over the green and back into the creek.

So it was back to the bunker and that uncomfortable stance, with his front foot much higher on the leading slope, and he blasted out with his eight shot.

He two-putted from there for a 10.

Sports

“I committed to the wrong wind,” he explained after his round. “The wind was off the right for the first two guys, and then when I stepped up there, it switched to howling off the left, which — and the flag on 11 was howling off the left. I didn’t commit to the wind, and I also got ahead of it and pushed it, too, because I thought the wind would come more off the right and it was off the left, and that just started the problem from there. From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae’s Creek.”

Woods would go on to birdie five of his final six holes to finish the day with a 76 and the tournament at one under par.

“This is unlike any other sport in which you’re so alone out there and you have to figure it out,” he said. “You have to fight and no one is going to pull you off the bump and you just have to figure it out, and I did coming in.”

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

