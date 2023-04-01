WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium live results: Matches, start time and predictions

Shawn Michaels knew when it was time to retire; discusses WrestleMania matches
Shawn Michaels is known as “Mr. WrestleMania,” but would it surprise you to learn his WrestleMania record is 6-11? Seventeen times he stepped into the ring at wrestling’s biggest event, and 11 times he walked out without his hand being raised.
We recently talked to Michaels via video to get his comments about some of his most memorable WrestleMania matches.
WrestleMania 5 (Atlantic City), The Twin Towers (Big Bossman and Akeem) d. The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty)
“I remember the ending of it (the 400-pound+ Akeem splashed him). And again, it being that first WrestleMania moment and I was overjoyed to be just on that show. I think even then Marty and I felt like we were a group before our time. I think we’d probably be more appreciated now in this environment. But I thought we did some really special stuff that flies underneath the radar. But I think there are a lot of people that see this as really good work.”
WrestleMania: Rhea Ripley on being true to herself, working with Dominik Mysterio
Three years ago, many WWE fans expected that year’s WrestleMania 36 to be the launching point for Rhea Ripley. She was the women’s champion of WWE’s NXT brand, which often serves as the feeder league for the main WWE roster. Charlotte Flair, the most decorated female star in the WWE, won that year’s Royal Rumble, earning her a title shot against anyone she wanted. Instead of challenging the champion of the “Raw” or “SmackDown,” brands, Flair surprisingly challenged Ripley.
It was assumed that Ripley would win, move up to the main roster and become the dominate star. Instead, she lost by submission to Flair, then disappeared for a while returning to Australia to deal with work visa issues. She returned to NXT and didn’t get promoted until almost a year after WrestleMania 36. Over the last year, since becoming aligned with the Judgment Day faction, she has become arguably the most popular woman on the roster, even though she is a heel. With her goth look and power moves (occasionally even power slamming men), there is a definite buzz in the arena when she enters.
The subplots to ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,’ explained
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime rarity to see two lauded dynasties clash on a worldwide platform. When two superstar talents with over a century of combined legacies meet face-to-face — it’s the type of dramatic conflict and spectacle of the human spirit only found in a pro wrestling ring. It’s Roman Reigns. It’s Cody Rhodes. It’s WrestleMania. And it’s this weekend.
This year, the event’s 39th installment will take place at Los Angeles’ own SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 2 with a build that’s truly special. For an event dubbed “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,” the emotion and real-life circumstances surrounding WWE’s biggest event of the year couldn’t be more genuine.
The last time WrestleMania took place in L.A. — WrestleMania 21 in 2005, to be exact — the “Hollywood” subtitle wound up being rather prophetic, as the evening’s two biggest moments featured future Tinseltown A-listers John Cena and Dave Bautista winning their first WWE Championships. But 18 years later, beneath the glitz, glamour and pageantry that millions flock to Hollywood and WWE for, the stars have aligned for a reality-injected drama that no screenwriter could have put together. Allow us to provide you an easily digestible breakdown of all the plots to pay attention to in between body slams.
WrestleMania Night 1: How to watch and match predictions
The long-anticipated WrestleMania begins Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with seven matches on the card. Here’s how you can watch and a look at each of the matches.
What: WrestleMania 39
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
When: 5 p.m. Pacific
How to watch: You must be a subscriber to Peacock TV to watch.
Matches
U.S. champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena
This match will open the show. The build has been interesting, with Cena rarely able to appear because of he is off shooting a movie. He still wrestles once or twice a year, and WWE hopes some of his superstar aura will rub off on Theory. If Theory wins, expect it to be via some type of illegal action, such as a low blow behind the ref’s back.