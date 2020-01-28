WWE star Roman Reigns did what many dads had done after Kobe Bryant and Gianna died

WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who grew up a huge Lakers fan, was preparing for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event when he learned of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Times reporter Arash Markazi caught up with Reigns and talked to him about Bryant.

“I watched religiously throughout his career,” Reigns said. “I never thought losing someone like that, essentially a stranger, though obviously a public figure ... I didn’t realize it would affect me so much. It broke my heart. My heart goes out to his wife and his three girls that were left behind. All the families that were involved.

“The first thing I did when I got home from the Rumble was I went in and hugged my daughter. She had no clue. But I hugged her for three, four, five minutes and was teared up the whole time.

“Let your loved ones know that they are loved. And if there is anything you are holding against them, try to forgive and forget and move on and try to mend any negativity you may have in your life. Because you just never know.”