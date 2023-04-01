WrestleMania Night 1: How to watch and match predictions

The long-anticipated WrestleMania begins Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with seven matches on the card. Here’s how you can watch and a look at each of the matches.

What: WrestleMania 39

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

When: 5 p.m. Pacific

How to watch: You must be a subscriber to Peacock TV to watch.

Matches

U.S. champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena

This match will open the show. The build has been interesting, with Cena rarely able to appear because of he is off shooting a movie. He still wrestles once or twice a year, and WWE hopes some of his superstar aura will rub off on Theory. If Theory wins, expect it to be via some type of illegal action, such as a low blow behind the ref’s back.

Will win: Theory

Should win: Theory

SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Flair, daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, has been at or near the top of the women’s division since her arrival on WWE’s main shows in 2015. She has won the women’s title 14 times. After a couple of years of basically running in place, Ripley has become one of the top attractions in WWE over the last year. It’s time for her coronation.

Will win: Ripley

Should win: Ripley

Undisputed WWE tag team champions the Usos defend against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The storyline involving the Usos, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is the best WWE has had in years. Zayn failed in his quest to take the heavyweight titles from Reigns last month, but now that he is aligned with his best friend, Owens, expect to see the Usos lose their tight grip on the tag team titles.

Will win: Zayn and Owens

Should win: Zayn and Owens

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY)

Two Hall of Famers (Lita and Stratus) team up with the most popular woman on the roster to take on a team that hasn’t quite jelled yet on screen. Damage CTRL hasn’t caught the audience’s full attention, and if they are ever going to do that, they should win this match. And with rumors of a Stratus heel turn, that could be the way to do it.

Will win: Damage CTRL

Should win: Damage CTRL

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Paul’s contract expires with this match, but it’s hard to believe he won’t be re-signed. He is one of the most natural pro wrestlers to come along in years and he draws a lot of nonwrestling fans to shows. If Paul wins, it’s a good sign they are close to a new contract. If he loses, they aren’t. Rollins is one of the best wrestlers in the world, so expect this to steal the show.

Will win: Paul

Should win: Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

All the hype has gone to “The Bloodline” storyline, but the saga of father (Rey) against son (Dom) has been just as compelling. When Rey finally accepted this match after months of refusing to wrestle his son, it got as big an audience reaction as you are going to hear. The best bet is some sort of interference from Dom’s Judgment Day teammates, leading to a win for him, meaning this feud will continue past WrestleMania.

Will win: Dom

Should win: Rey

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. the Street Profits vs. Chad Gable and Otis vs. the Viking Raiders

This is the usual multitag match at every WrestleMania, designed to get as many wrestlers on the show as possible. It should be really entertaining, but the end result won’t mean all that much. Keep an eye on the Street Profits. There has been some subtle onscreen tension between the two recently, so if the plan is to break them up, this could be the place, or it could at least set the scene for a breakup on “Monday Night Way.”

Will win: Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Should win: Viking Raiders

