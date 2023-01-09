WrestleMania sets all-time gate record for event

“WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” seems to also mean “Wrestlemania Breaks Box Office,” as World Wrestling Entertainment announced Monday that Wrestlemania 39, to be held April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium, broke the company’s gate record for any WrestleMania, with this year’s gate already at over $18 million, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Here are the matches announced so far for WrestleMania 39:

That’s right. None. Showing that the WrestleMania name on its own is enough to sell tickets. A rumored main event will be Roman Reigns defending his title against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, all depending on Johnson’s schedule.

The last WrestleMania to be held in the area was WrestleMania 21 in 2005, which took place at the then-Staples Center.

Single and two-day combo tickets for can still be purchased through ticketmaster.com and it will be shown live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

