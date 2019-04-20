Yankees slugger Aaron Judge injures side during win over Royals

All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique while taking a swing and likely was headed to the injured list as the already banged-up New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 Saturday.
Judge homered early, but hurt himself in the sixth inning while hitting a single. He was taken to a hospital for an MRI and further tests.
Asked if Judge could possibly avoid going on the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “Probably not.”
The Yankees began the game with 12 players on the injured list, including Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks. Of those missing, only Sanchez appears close to returning.
Judge winced after taking a swing in the sixth and gingerly made his way to first base. Trainer Steve Donahue immediately came from the dugout to check on Judge, who then left.
Judge has five home runs and is batting .288 with 11 RBIs. The right fielder has played in every game this season.
“It's Aaron Judge. He's one of the great players in the game,” Boone said.
It was the second straight season Judge was hurt playing against Kansas City. Last July, he sustained a broken right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Jakob Junis and missed nearly two months.
The Yankees hit four home runs in the win.
Judge connected in the first, Clint Frazier had a solo drive in the second and Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth.
Boone was ejected for the first time this season in the third after an apparent three-run homer by Gleyber Torres was overturned by fan interference and ruled an out.