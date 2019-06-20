Albert Pujols’ return to St. Louis set for adulation, not condemnation

It was a gift, commissioned by an anonymous donor to Pujols’ foundation, crafted by the same sculptor who built the statues of Stan Musial and other Cardinals that guard the gates of the ballpark. The re-creation of Pujols was unveiled in November 2011, a few days after he played his final game as a Cardinal and a month before he signed a decade-long contract with the Angels, near the entrance of a restaurant that bore his name. The name changed when he left. The place closed a couple years ago.