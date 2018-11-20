MLB: James Paxton is traded to Yankees

Left-hander James Paxton was acquired Monday by the New York Yankees from the Seattle Mariners for three prospects.
The Yankees sent left-hander Justus Sheffield, right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams to the Mariners.
Paxton, 30, had an 11-6 record and 3.76 earned-run average in 28 starts last season, including a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8.
Paxton was paid $4.9 million last season and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the 2020 season.
Sheffield, 22, among the top minor league prospects, broke into the majors in September and pitched in three games.
Mariano Rivera, the all-time saves leader with 652, and pitcher Roy Halladay, who died piloting a plane last November, are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Assn. of America. Results of the voting will be announced Jan. 22.
Catcher Kurt Suzuki, 35, is returning to the Washington Nationals after agreeing to a $10-million, two-year contract, pending a physical.
The deal was disclosed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the agreement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not official.
Suzuki became a free agent after batting .271 for the Atlanta Braves last season. He played for Washington in 2012 and 2013.
The Cleveland Indians acquired right-hander Chih-Wei Hu in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Gionti Turner, who was drafted this year.