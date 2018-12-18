MLB: Yankees, J.A. Happ reach $34-million deal

The Dodgers hired Tim Neverett as a member of their broadcast team. Neverett will call a select number of Dodgers games on television and radio, handling play-by-play duties on SportsNet LA during Joe Davis’ national assignments and on AM 570 in place of Charley Steiner, who requested to cut back on his broadcast schedule. The Dodgers also agreed to a contract extension through the 2021 season with Steiner.