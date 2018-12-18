MLB: Yankees, J.A. Happ reach $34-million deal

Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees finalized a $34 million, two-year contract. Happ gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and his deal includes a $17-million option for 2021 that could become guaranteed based on starts and innings in 2020.
The team also gave CC Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified in his contract for the payment. ...
Dodgers add to broadcast team
The Dodgers hired Tim Neverett as a member of their broadcast team. Neverett will call a select number of Dodgers games on television and radio, handling play-by-play duties on SportsNet LA during Joe Davis’ national assignments and on AM 570 in place of Charley Steiner, who requested to cut back on his broadcast schedule. The Dodgers also agreed to a contract extension through the 2021 season with Steiner.
According to multiple reports, the Houston Astros agreed to a two-year, $32-million contract with outfielder Michael Brantley. ...
Pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $2.05-million, one-year contract. ...
The Texas Rangers are bringing back reliever Matt Bush on a minor league contract as the right-hander continues his recovery from elbow surgery.